Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Updates: Procession Route, Time Revealed

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Kensington Palace dropped more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this spring.

CNN reported the Palace's announcement Monday morning, saying that the wedding will be held at 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 19.

The royal wedding will be celebrated at the St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle. It will reportedly be officiated by the Dean of Winsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, together with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The latest announcement also mentioned that the route of wedding procession that will happen after wedding ceremony as soon as the newlywed comes out as a married couple for the first time.

According to the Palace, the new husband and wife will come out of the Windsor Castle while riding a carriage. They will course through High Street through Windsor, then go back to the castle by passing over the Long Walk.

The wedding guests are expected to gather at the St. George's Hall of the Windsor Castle where they will be joined by the newlyweds after their carriage procession.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the Palace said in the announcement.

The Palace also confirmed that an after-party that will happen in the night of the wedding. It will be hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles. According to a report, the event will be opened to the couple's family and friends who were not able to attend the service in the morning. But the event will not be opened to the public, and the venue for the wedding's second reception was not mentioned in the press release.

Details about the guest list remains under wraps, but a report claimed that Markle is expected to invite her mother Doria Ragland, her father Thomas Markle, and her half brother Thomas Markle, Jr. Markle's famous friends are also expected to attend the wedding, including tennis superstar Serena Williams, "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams, former co-star Millie Mackintosh from "Made in Chelsea," as well as her stylist Jessica Mulroney.