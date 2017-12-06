Prince Harry Finds a Best Man in Older Brother Prince William

Reuters/Alastair Grant Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry look down the track as they arrive to take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London, Britain, on Feb. 5, 2017.

It looks like Prince Harry has found himself a best man.

When news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement first broke out, it didn't take long before people started to ask questions regarding the highly anticipated wedding. Now, it seems the people don't have to guess who Prince Harry's best man is going to be because that job is fit for only one person, his brother Prince William.

A source has confirmed that the 33-year-old has officially asked his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man for the joyous event. The source said that Prince Harry has a number of friends, but it would be impossible for him to ask anyone who's not his brother.

Normally for royal weddings, there isn't actually a "best man" and instead the groom has "supporters" which is usually played by friends and family. However, since Prince William's own wedding to Kate Middleton back in 2011, he had broken tradition when he personally asked Prince Harry to be his best man.

Not only that, Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have special roles to play when their uncle weds Meghan Markle this coming May. Isabel Veronica Mulroney, the daughter of Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, will also have a special role during the wedding.

As for the Duchess of Cambridge herself, it looks like Kate Middleton would pass any strenuous role during the wedding as she will already have her hands full by that time when her third child with Prince William arrives.

"We're very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," William said about the royal engagement while also adding, "And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years!"

"It's a fantastic process to go through: the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding," Prince Harry's older brother remarked. "They've got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they're very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."