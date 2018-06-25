Prince Harry Makes 'Private Visit' to South Africa to Honor Late Mother

Wikimedia Commons / E.J. Hersom Prince Harry made an opening speech during the inaugural ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry already left his new wife Meghan Markle in London for a trip abroad, but for a noble reason.

The 33-year-old British royalty went for a "private visit" to Pitseng, Lesotho in South Africa over the weekend, just over a month after his wedding to the former "Suits" actress.

The Kensington Palace confirmed to People that the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany her husband on his trip. Yet the newlyweds will be reunited on Tuesday, June 26, so they will be present for the reception at the Queen's Young Leaders at Buckingham Palace.

E! News revealed that the reason for the Prince's trip was to attend the inauguration of a new dining hall at the Phelisanong Children's Centres as a representative of the Sentebale charity, which he co-founded with one of his close friends Prince Seeiso back in 2006. The charity, which means "forget me not" when translated into English, was established as a tribute to the Prince's late mother, Princess Diana.

According to the charity's website, they are established to support the mental health and overall well-being of the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana who were affected by HIV.

A spokesperson for Sentebale released a statement regarding the Prince's visit, which reads: "The Duke was on a private visit to see the work of Sentebale at a camp for vulnerable children and young people, as well as other projects funded by the charity. During his private working visit to Sentebale in Lesotho, the Duke visited one of Sentebale's community-led partners for the opening of a new dining hall."

The spokesperson also said that the dining hall was funded by the organization to provide a space for the children for eating. It will also be used as an indoor space where they can play.

Prince Harry is also expected to attend the board meeting of Africa Parks charity in Botswana.