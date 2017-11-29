Prince Harry, Megan Markle Wedding Date Confirmed: When Will Newly Engaged Royal Couple Marry?

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

The royal family has recently announced that Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are now engaged. Since the news was revealed the couple has appeared in an interview and a photo call. Here is everything to know about the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, the wedding will be paid for by the royal family, In contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in which the bill was split between the Queen, Middleton's family, and Prince Charles. Furthermore, the wedding is set to be held in Spring 2018. There is no specific date yet but considering that Middleton is currently pregnant with their third child and is due for birth sometime in April, Prince Harry and Markle may have to set it a month later to ensure that everyone can attend their wedding. The palace was quick to confirm this news.

"The couple are delighted to be able to announce that their wedding will be held in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May next year. As with all members of the royal family, Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half," said Prince Harry's communications secretary, as reported by The Telegraph. "The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family."

In the aftermath of the announcement, Markle has already announced that she will be taking a leave from her acting career to focus her commitment to the British royals. As such, she will be making the move and Kensington palace has already confirmed that one of her two rescue dogs is now living in the U.K. Unfortunately, the other one will not be able to make the trip because of his old age, but Markle was quick to reassure the fans that she will be keeping in touch with the Labrador-shepherd mix Bogart through video calls.