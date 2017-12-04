REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry in spring 2018.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, and the couple is believed to break with the royal tradition with their preferred wedding cake.

A royal source reportedly revealed that the newly-engaged couple wants to have a cake made from banana for their upcoming wedding in May 2018. This means that they will not follow the royal tradition of having a fruitcake; for their highly-anticipated nuptials.

According to the source, the 33-year-old prince loves the fruit, which is why he is willing to forego some traditions in order to incorporate it in their wedding. "This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas," the source also said.

The Prince's former royal chef named Darren McGrady also reportedly confirmed his love for bananas in an interview with The Telegraph, saying that he and his older brother Prince William "loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream."

A cake designer named Rosalind Miller believed that Markle's American roots might have influenced the couple in choosing the flavor of the cake for their wedding. "A traditional wedding cake is a rich fruit cake, like a Christmas cake, where all the cake is soaked in alcohol first," she stated. "But with Meghan being American, they are more used to having sponge cakes."

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that the actress' father Thomas Markle became a recluse after the couple's engagement announcement in late November.

According to his son Tom Jr, the former Hollywood lighting director never really enjoyed being in the limelight, but he became a total recluse after the royal announcement. "He hates the attention Meghan's romance has brought on him," the younger Markle stated. "He loves her but hates the idea of being in the spotlight."

However, Markle's dad is still expected to walk her down the aisle in her upcoming wedding with the British royalty.