As the highly-anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draws closer, the Lifetime movie inspired by their love story gains so much attention as well. In fact, exciting bits of information about the movie continue to come out.

The craziest being that Markle came close to playing herself in the film, which is titled "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance." This was something that was downright dismissed for obvious reasons, but it still comes as a surprise.

It was revealed by movie director Menhaj Huda to Buzzfeed that the "Suits" alum's name was listed as a possible actress for the role, although she added that they did not take it seriously and thought it was just added as a joke. In the end, Parisa Fitz-Henly was chosen to play the role.

Here are other facts about the movie "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance" to tide you over before the wedding, which will take place on May 19.

1. Fitz-Henly may have gone up against Markle for some roles

She recalls that she may have competed with the bride to be for roles. "But I'm not sure. We definitely have friends in common, so it's highly likely we've crossed paths at some point," she told the abovementioned publication.

2. A sex scene

Apparently, "the palace" was "seriously worried" that the Lifetime movie will feature a sex scene. This is according to the best friend of Huda's wife, who is dating the palace's press secretary.

3. The writing process

The writers were given two weeks to turn in the first draft of the script for "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance," which went into development just a month after the couple's engagement was announced.

It was not difficult to fill the pages though. Co-writer Terrence Coli said that "there was so much drama in the real story" and that there was so much going on in the 18 months they met and dated that "it almost feels like we cheated in some ways."

4. Researching for the film

In putting the script together, the writers watched a ton of videos of the couple. This includes a clip of an 11-year-old Markle discussing a sexist dishwasher commercial and the 2017 documentary special "Diana, 7 Days," which featured interviews with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The intense research was also to avoid defaming anyone in the movie. As a matter of fact, a lot of lawyers looked over the script to make sure of that.

5. The brooch incident

The film will include a depiction of the time Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor brooch to a lunch with Markle that was considered a "racist" accessory.

"The brooch incident did not happen where it was in the movie, but it did happen. I'm really hoping that everyone is going to watch the movie knowing that, you know, it would've actually been quite boring if it had been completely truthful," co-writer Scarlett Lacey said.

"Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance" premiered on Sunday, May 13, at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.