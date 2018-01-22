Prince Harry Meghan Markle News: Is Barack Obama Invited to The Royal Wedding?

REUTERS/Toby Melville Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at 'Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

The highly anticipated wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attended by one of the Prince's most popular friends.

A source reportedly told Daily Mail that former US President Barack Obama, one of the British royalty's friends, will not be invited in his May wedding with the American actress because it will be considered as a "diplomatic timebomb" if he will not invite current US President Donald Trump.

According to the source, the couple has no plans to invite Trump to their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 because they just want it to be an intimate affair.

"President Trump will not be invited because the wedding will be for friends and family only," the source stated. "It won't be a state occasion. If Mr Obama was invited, the invitation could look like a snub to Mr Trump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row."

The 33-year-old Prince was initially asked during his stint as the guest editor of Radio 4's Today show if he will be inviting the former US President. But he refused to confirm or deny the plans because they have yet to come up with the guest list at this point.

Meanwhile, E! News revealed that the former "Suits" star already chose her wedding dress designer.

A royal insider reportedly claimed that the 36-year-old bride-to-be had commissioned her best friend and Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney to help her in choosing the right gown. The source also said that she already met with the designer and kept it a top secret since only five people were in the loop.

"During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked," the source also said. "Some of their favorite design elements includes embroidery and sleeves."

More details about the royal wedding are expected to unfold in the coming days.