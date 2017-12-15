Prince Harry Meghan Markle Updates: Engaged Couple To Spend Christmas Holidays Together

Reuters/Hannah McKay The newly-engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Before their highly anticipated wedding, Meghan Markle embarked on another royal tradition after Prince Harry and his family in a royal Christmas party.

Reports revealed that the "Suits" alum attended the annual Christmas party for the Windsor Castle staff together with her fiancé. She reportedly impressed all the guests at the party that was also attended by Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew.

A source reportedly told People that the party was conducted at Windsor Castle's Grand Reception Room, St. George's Hall, and Waterloo Chamber. These areas of the castle will also be the place where the couple will hold their wedding reception.

"The Christmas party is always held there. They'll hold the wedding reception there, too. It is a well-proven system and arrangement," the source who used to work as a palace staffer stated.

The couple will reportedly have their wedding at the St. George's Chapel located within the castle grounds.

The staff's Christmas party will not be the only holiday event that the 36-year-old American actress will share with the British monarchy. According to a separate report, Markle will also join the royal family's festivities in the Queen's country home in Sandringham in Norfolk. This means that she will be with Prince Harry's family during their gift-giving event on Christmas Eve as well as their annual Christmas lunch at the Queen's estate outside London. She may also be a part of the royal family's traditional Boxing Day shoot the day after Christmas.

This will reportedly bring Markle and the prince in the same location his older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day," a Kensington Palace spokesperson reportedly said.

The couple officially announced their engagement in late November. They will reportedly get married in May 2017.