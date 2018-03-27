Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding News: Official Invitations Sent

Reuters/Toby Melville Featured in the image are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

With less than two months to go before the royal wedding, the invitations for the upcoming nuptials of Prince Henry with his fiancée Meghan Markle have been shipped.

According to Telegraph, the Kensington Palace confirmed that all 600 guests were already given the formal invitations for the wedding from the Prince of Wales.

The list of the 600 guests includes members of the British Royal Family, Markle's parents, as well as the couple's friends. They will be asked to attend the wedding rites at the St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, May 19, as well as the lunchtime reception that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The report also mentioned that 200 chosen guests will also be invited by the couple to join them at the Frogmore House for an evening reception. This will be hosted by the groom-to-be's father Prince Charles.

After the church ceremony, the couple is expected to leave the Windsor Castle by carriage. They will pass by Castle Hill along the High Street up to Windsor Town before they go back to the Long Walk for their lunch reception at the St. George's Hall.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," a spokesman reportedly stated.

The invitation, which is reportedly printed by Barnard and Westwood, used gold and black American ink on English card.

The wording on the invitations read: "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of ______ at the marriage of his royal highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at 12 noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle."

People noted that the official invitations used Prince Harry's legal name, Henry, but opted to keep Markle's middle name Meghan instead of using her first name Rachel. The report also mentioned that the bride-to-be is referred to as "Ms." Instead of "Miss" like what her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton used since the former was divorced from her first husband.

BBC also mentioned that the guests were asked to wear "morning suit or lounge suit" for the men while female attendees will have to wear a "day dress with hat."

Aside from the 600 guests, the couple also invited more than 1,000 members of the public to watch their arrival and departure in from the vast grounds of the Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, multiple reports claimed that the couple opted to spend their first days as newlyweds in Namibia, Africa. According to reports, they will stay at the luxurious Hoanib Valley Camp which charges £500 a night.

However, others revealed that the camp is still under construction and is expected to be completed no sooner than May. This means that the couple might be considering other places to go to for their upcoming honeymoon.

The report also claimed that the Prince would want to go to multiple places in the African continent to maximize their time away from the paparazzi.