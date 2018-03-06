REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle wave as they leave after visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, December 1, 2017.

Over a thousand members of the public are getting their designated places to see parts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding up close in May.

Amid countless rumors on the celebrities and political personalities who Prince Harry and Markle may invite to their upcoming royal wedding, there is one thing that has already been confirmed - over a thousand people from the public will be invited to Windsor Castle.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom," said in an announcement made through the official website of the British Royal Family.

According to the announcement, 2,640 will be "invited" "into the grounds of Windsor Castle" to get a better view of the arrival of Prince Harry, Markle, and the official guests who were actually allowed to witness the ceremonies inside St George's Chapel as well as the carriage procession.

Most of the guests from the public, who are composed of 1,200 people, are individuals from all over the United Kingdom whose names have been submitted by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. There are no specific requirements on the age and background of the nominees but they should have "shown strong leadership" and "have served their communities."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are also going to invite 200 people from the charities and organizations they have worked with and where Prince Harry also serves as Patron.

A hundred students from The Royal School and St. George's School -- local schools near the Windsor Castle -- are also going to be invited along with 610 people residing within the Windsor Castle community and members of the St. George's Chapel. Lastly, the royal couple will welcome 530 members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate to their wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle are going to get married on Monday, May 19, at around noon in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.