Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Rumors: Guest List Includes Royal Groom's Ex-Girlfriends?

REUTERS/Hannah McKay Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit a school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017.

There are still a couple of months left before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place, but speculations on who will get invited to witness the ceremonies are nonstop and the most recently rumored guests include some of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Prince Harry told the publication that two of the royal's former long-term girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, were invited to his wedding in May. The same insider reportedly said the prince had maintained a good friendship both with Davy and Bonas and that Markle was unlikely to see a problem with it.

Prince Harry and Davy were together from 2004 to 2011. The two reportedly met in Cape Town while the prince was taking his gap year. Though they have been in a long-term relationship, the two went through several splits but remained "amicable" about it, according to BBC in 2009.

The two got back together but ended their relationship for good in 2011. Then, in a 2016 interview, Davy revealed that the pressure from the media had also taken its toll on her and made her want to go back to Zimbabwe, the country where she was born. Davy was also confident that she and Prince Harry "will always be good friends."

In 2012, Princess Eugenie introduced Bonas to the prince and the two started dated shortly after. Their relationship ended in 2014 which, according to reports, was also due to the overwhelming attention from the media.

Earlier on in Prince Harry's relationship with Markle, he was obliged to publicly address the media treatment the latter had gotten since reports came out that they were dating. Kensington Palace called out news outlets that published headlines to "smear" Markle along with "racial undertones of comment pieces."

Meanwhile, other highly rumored guests to attend the royal wedding include Markle's close friend Serena Williams, former United States President Barack Obama along with other nation leaders, and Sir Elton John.

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding is set for May 19 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.