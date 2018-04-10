Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Updates: Couple Chooses Not to Receive Gifts; Here's Why

Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Meghan Markle and Prince Harry request the well-wishers to donate to their chosen charitable institutions instead of giving them gifts for their wedding.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just a month away, but well-wishers do not have to rush in finding them the right gift.

The engaged couple released a statement through the Kensington Palace, stating that the 33-year-old member of the British royal family and the 36-year-old American actress opted to ask for charitable donations in lieu of gifts for their wedding day.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit. The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift," the statement from the royal website said.

The couple also chose seven organizations where the donations could be sent. The list includes the Children's HIV Association (CHIVA), the national charity for homeless people called Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation that aims to empower the women living in the slum areas in Mumbai, and the Scotty's Little Soldiers that aims to provide charity for orphaned children of the Armed Forces. It also includes the StreetGames organization that focuses on using sports to change the lives of people all over the UK, the national marine conversation and campaigning charity called Surfers Against Sewage that aims to save the oceans, as well as the Wilderness Foundation UK that aims to promote the advantages of spending time in the wilderness.

This is not a surprising move from the couple, who were both known for their charitable and humanitarian work.

Harry is known for continuing the legacy of his late mother Princess Diana in raising awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Markle, on the other hand, worked as an advocate of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and often refers to herself as a feminist. She also went to India to spread awareness about issues regarding women.

The statement also mentioned that both the prince and the former "Suits" star are not affiliated with the charitable organizations in the list. "The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work," the palace also stated.

On the other hand, British perfume house Floris London is set to give the bride- and groom-to-be their own custom scent for their wedding day.

People spoke with Amalia Robles, the manager of the iconic Floris store in Jermyn Street in London, who claimed that the special perfume is based on their Bergamotto di Positano fragrance.

Since the special perfume will be part of Floris' private collection to make the special occasion, it may not be sold in the market. But if the brand will decide to sell it, the perfume might be produced in a very limited quantity.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to marry each other on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.