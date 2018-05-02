Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Updates: Couple to Receive a Big Gift From the Queen?

Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Featured in the image are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

As the highly anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle draws closer, a lot of spectators are waiting for more details about the event.

One of the most awaited information that royal watchers would like to know is the wedding gift of Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson and his new bride. The soon-to-be-wed couple earlier asked their well-wishers for charity donations instead of giving them traditional gifts, yet the head of the British monarchy is expected to be an exception.

According to a report from Express, the Queen will give Prince Harry and Markle the York Cottage located at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

This is not a surprising move from the Queen since she also gave the other members of the royal family a real estate property as wedding presents.

Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton received the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall, also on the Sandringham Estate, during their wedding, while their father Prince Charles received the Birkhall property. On the other hand, the Sunninghill Park property was given to her other son Prince Andrew.

According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, the Queen is fond of giving properties to her family. "So there's every chance that Harry and Meghan might find themselves the proud owners of a nice property outside of London," Larcombe also stated.

However, royal finance expert David McClure believes that if the Queen will give Prince Harry and his bride a new real estate property, it will be somewhere in London.

"William got a place on the Sandringham estate at Anmer and my hunch is that if Harry gets a place in the country, he and Meghan might want to be nearer London and as such somewhere in the Home Counties might be preferable," McClure also said.

Meanwhile, another report revealed that the soon-to-be-wed couple chose to use the same vehicle that was used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their wedding day.

According to the Twitter post from the Kensington Palace, the couple opted to use the same coach called the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession after they tie the knot at the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

"The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits," the Palace said in another Twitter post.

The carriage that will be pulled by a single horse will take the couple through Windsor Town and bring them back to the Windsor Castle by passing through the Long Walk.

The couple's vehicle of choice came as a surprise since most royal watchers were expecting that they will choose a modern automobile to use during their after-wedding procession.

The carriage which is often used during ceremonial and official state events will allow the public to see the couple after their wedding since it does not have a roof. This means that they will be more visible to all the people who will gather to see them during the momentous event.