Prince Harry Meghan Markle Wedding Updates: Markle Spends Mother's Day With The Queen

REUTERS / Toby Melville Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in front of the Kensington Palace.

Before her big day with her fiancé Prince Harry in May, American actress Meghan Markle reportedly spent time with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during the traditional Mother's Day lunch.

Express UK revealed that the former "Suits" star had an amazing time during an "intimate" lunch with the British monarch on Sunday, March 11. The lunch happened the day before she made her very first public appearance with the Queen during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

It was not the first time that Markle spent time with the Queen, since she was also invited to join the royal family's Christmas tradition at the Queen's estate in Sandringham. She was the first fiancée that was asked to participate in the private event.

Preparations for the upcoming royal wedding is still underway, but the prince and his future bride are already receiving special honors prior to their special day. This includes the special beer made by British brewery Windsor & Eton.

According to Fox News, the brewery made a special blend using British hops known as Invicta. It reportedly pays homage to the Invictus Games that the Prince created. It was mixed with the American West Coast hops, which serves as a tribute to Markle's Los Angeles roots. The special beer is also reportedly brewed with the barley that was harvested from the Queen's Royal Farms. To make it even special, the brewery included a splash of champagne yeast.

The brewery also explained the use of a graphic that combines the Union Jack with the Stars and Stripes of the American flag on its website.

"When Harry & Meghan tie the knot it will be very much a modern marriage of equals as well as being a celebration of their British and American nationalities. Each of them have causes that they care deeply about such as the environment, equal rights and the rehabilitation of injured servicemen and women. We chose the interlocking symbols to reflect the strength and support they give each other," the brewery stated.

Any excuse for a beer and the Royal Wedding is no exception! @WindsorEtonBrew have released details about a special limited edition wedding ale https://t.co/zcISW8a6nd pic.twitter.com/LO7RCMV05P — BeerClub

The special beer will be launched on Wednesday, March 28, at the Royal Farm Shop. They will deliver the first orders starting Tuesday, April 3.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.