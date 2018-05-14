Instagram/kensingtonroyal The Instrument of Consent for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Less than a week before Prince Harry ties the knot with Meghan Markle, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II gave her official consent to the couple.

The official Instagram account of the Kensington Palace shared Sunday that the Queen signed the handwritten Instrument of Consent which stated that she is officially granting her grandson's plan to marry the American actress.

According to Harpers Bazaar, a portion of the document reads: "NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle."

The Instrument of Consent came with the Great Seal of the Realm, as well as two illustrations that were specifically made to honor both the Prince and Markle. One of the designs is the red dragon that symbolizes Wales, which came with the British floral emblems including rose, thistle, as well as a shamrock. These also came with the Prince's Label.

The Consent was also decorated with a rose, the national flower of the USA. It is placed in the middle of two golden poppies, the state flower of California. It symbolizes the origins of the soon-to-be bride.

It also comes with the Welsh leek in between the flowers, and the olive branches that were inspired from the Great Seal of the US were placed underneath the Label of Prince Harry.

To complete the design of the Consent, three small red escallops from the Spencer Family Arms were also included to represent the family of his late mother Princess Diana.

The wedding of Prince Harry to the former "Suits" star will happen on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel located within Windsor Castle. It is also the place where Prince Harry was baptized.

Telegraph UK reported that the Lord Chamberlain's Office of the Buckingham Palace usually organizes the royal weddings, but the couple decided to step up and arrange their own wedding celebration under the guidance of his private secretary, Edward Lane Fox.

The report also mentioned that the wedding ceremony will start at 12 p.m. inside the chapel. It will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Episcopal Church's presiding bishop and primate Michael Bruce Curry will be giving the sermon for the occasion.

The couple invited 600 guests to witness their union, while 200 selected people will join them to a private after-party that will be held at the Frogmore House in Windsor.

The Palace did not release an official guest list for the wedding, but the couple's close friends are expected to attend, including Markle's "Suits" co-stars Patrick J. Williams, Sarah Rafferty, and Wendell Pierce, as well as tennis superstar Serena Williams.

The wedding party will also include some of the most important people in their lives, including the Prince's brother Prince William, who will serve as his best man. His nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte are also expected to serve as the wedding entourage's page boy and flower girl.

While the event will be held in the UK, royal watchers from different parts of the world will be able to have a glimpse of the wedding on TV.