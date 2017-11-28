Prince Harry Popped the Question to Meghan Markle One Cozy Night in London

(Photo: REUTERS/Mark Blinch) Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend actress Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.

Soon after reports confirming their engagement made headlines yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced a post-engagement interview to share a few things about their relationship and how Prince Harry actually proposed to Markle. The prince revealed that the proposal happened earlier this month at his London residence.

According to Harry, he popped the question one cozy night at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace while he and Markle were roasting a chicken. Markle described the proposal as an amazing surprise and revealed that Harry actually got on one knee when he proposed to her. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," she said.

Harry also shared that Markle was so happy about the proposal that she gave an instant yes and didn't even let him finish what he was saying. "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes? Can I say yes?' and then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'Can I—can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh yes the ring!'" said Harry, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Harry and Markle revealed that they were introduced to each other sometime in early 2016, when a common friend set them up on a blind date. Harry admitted that he never really knew Markle as an actress and had never seen any of her shows before, including the popular drama "Suits."

However, when he walked into the room and saw the actress for the first time, he told himself that he needed to up his game. Markle, on the other hand, said she knew Harry only through the media but she didn't know much about him. She also recalled asking their common friend if he was nice before agreeing to go on a blind date.

The newly engaged couple has yet to reveal when they're tying the knot, but rumors say a spring wedding is in the works.