REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool Newly-engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry opted to miss the traditional Boxing Day shoot for his fiancée Meghan Markle.

According to reports, the 33-year-old prince will forego the annual hunting festivities that the British royalties had been enjoying over the years because Markle is an avid animal rights advocate. This reportedly came as a surprise for the gamekeepers at Sandringham since he had been joining the event since he was just 12-years-old.

A royal insider reportedly told The Sun that the traditional Boxing Day shoot will be a tricky issue for the couple since the 36-year-old American actress does not like to participate in hunting.

"Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It's fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here," the source also said.

Prior to the holidays, Markle was reportedly distraught after her rescued beagle named Guy broke two of his legs. The dog, which she flew in from Canada, is reportedly being attended by popular TV vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick.

But the couple still joined the royal Christmas traditions when they arrived in Norfolk, where they stayed with Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at the Anmer Hall near Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate.

Aside from the hunting event, the Royals are also known for observing the gift exchange tradition that they normally conduct at teatime during Christmas Eve. They also feast on sausages for breakfast, two roasted turkeys for lunch, and the head of the boar for dinner every Christmas Day. They also attend a Christmas Day mass at the 16th century St. Mary Magdalene Church that is also located in the Queen's estate in Norfolk.

The couple is set to marry at the Windsor Castle in May 2018.