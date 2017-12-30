Prince Harry Wants the Obamas at His Wedding With Meghan Markle

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Prince Harry has expressed that he wants the Obamas to attend his wedding with Meghan Markle.

The Royal Family has yet to confirm whether the Obamas are included in the guest list of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding next year. However, Prince Harry himself may have already told the former first family that they are welcome to join them on his special day.

A source told US Weekly that one of the reasons why the invitation to the Obamas cannot be confirmed yet is because of political issues.

"Harry has already told the Obamas he wants them at the wedding but because of the political side of things, like the immense pressure that would follow to invite the Trumps, their appearance at the wedding hangs in the balance," the source revealed.

The insider added that if the Obamas won't be able to make the wedding, it will be because they've decided to give way to avoid any conflicts.

"If they don't go, it will be because the Obamas have turned around and said 'We understand the situation you're in, let us make it easy for you,'" the source shared.

An official confirmation from the Royal Family about the Obama's invitation is yet to be announced. Prince Harry previously avoided the question of whether they invited the Obamas during an interview on a BBC radio program, CNN confirmed.

Prince Harry refrained from answering the question, and only offered that he didn't want to "ruin that surprise."

A reason why Prince Harry remained elusive to the question is that there are talks that there will be political consequences if they invite Barack and Michele Obama to their wedding rather than current United States President Donald J. Trump.

However, there's still time for Prince Harry and Meghan to sort out their guest list since the Buckingham Palace has yet to finalize it.