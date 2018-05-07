Prince Louis' First Official Portraits Released, Reveals Royal Baby No. 3 in Cute Hand-Me-Downs

Twitter/KensingtonRoyal The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis

The first photographs of Prince Louis at Kensington Palace have been released.

The first photo shows the royal baby number three being held by his big sister Princess Charlotte, who kisses him on the forehead. The photo was taken by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton herself on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, which was on May 2.

The second picture, which was also taken by the duchess just three days after giving birth, shows a precious Prince Louis in white while he is propped up on a white cushion.

Prince George, the eldest of the royal couple's children, was not in any of the photos. In the first official pictures of Princess Charlotte from the Kensington Palace back in 2015, however, he is the one pictured planting a kiss on his younger sibling's forehead.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also the one who documented Princess Charlotte's first days at the Kensington Palace three years ago.

Prince George, however, was still present in some way. Eagle-eyed fans point out that the navy blue cardigan that the princess was wearing in the photo is actually a hand-me-down from her big brother.

According to People, the same cardigan, which is from the Spanish brand Fina Ejerique and retails for $52, was worn by Prince George in a photo (embedded below) of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that was taken by well-known celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz for the monarch's 90th birthday.

"We couldn't be happier to see little Princess Charlotte wearing the same cardigan Prince George once wore," designer Ana Pérez told the abovementioned publication. "It is a huge pleasure to be among the brands in their wardrobe," she went on to say.

The white jumper Prince Louis dons in the solo shot, on the other hand, was also apparently the same one that Princess Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with Prince George. The outfit was a gift from the mother of the children's nanny Maria.

In sharing the photos, the royal couple took the opportunity to express gratitude for the kind words everyone has sent their way since the birth of Prince Louis.

"The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday," a statement shared with the image on the official Kensington Palace Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the pictures melted the hearts of social media users who took to the comment section to gush about how "beautiful" and "adorable" the brother and sister are.

While Prince George does not appear in the photos, he paid Prince Louis a visit shortly after his birth in St. Mary's Hospital last April 23. Prince William took him there along with Princess Charlotte to meet their baby brother for the first time.

Now two weeks old, Prince Louis, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his dad Prince William, and his two older siblings.