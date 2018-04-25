Prince News: Full-Length Album of Unreleased Material Confirmed; More Posthumous Releases on the Way

Wikimedia Commons/penner Featured in the image is the late singer Prince

Fans can look forward to so much more never-before-seen work by the late music legend Prince, including a full-length album comprised of unreleased material by the artist.

So much material by the music icon has been released following his death in 2016. Recently, fans got the chance to listen to the original version of his hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" along with some precious rehearsal footage.

Fans also got the opportunity to learn so much more about Prince's discography than ever before with a brand new website, which is basically a treasure trove of rare photos and videos as well as thrilling trivia and info about the legend's music.

This is just the beginning though. Entertainment adviser Troy Carter, who is one of the caretakers of the artist's estate, revealed to Variety that a full-length album is in the works.

This project will allow fans to listen to music that Prince made but never released. In the interview, Carter said that the album will not be a compilation of tracks from different eras, but songs that are "more time-specific."

"Michael Howe, who's been working with us on the archive, has done a tremendous job of finding some special pieces of work, and one of the pieces that he found, all of us fell in love with it and decided this was special enough for fans to hear," he said.

"So we're putting the final touches on it," adding that that fans will get their hands on the posthumous album this fall. He played coy about what to expect in the Prince album to keep the surprises, but he hinted that it will be "something else."

This album might just be the first of many though. Carter revealed that Prince had the habit of recording everything when he recorded, rehearsed, and performed — and he had done that nonstop.

"So once you think you've gotten close [to finding everything], you find new things. The vault was just one room and that room ran over into multiple rooms, and this was [mostly] before digitization so you have hard drives, and tapes and things like that," he gushed.

Carter said that they discover something special every week, including more recently the original lyrics to another one of Prince's hits, "Kiss."

He then talked about a video of one of Prince's performances that made him emotional to the point that he deemed it "the most special one" that he's ever seen.

Carter teased that this will be something that fans will be treated to, saying, "I can't wait for fans to see it." He did not elaborate on what it is all about though.

"I had tears running down my face watching this video. It was just incredible that I was witnessing what I was witnessing, just beautiful. His spirit and his creative energy are in the work, and I think you can feel it," he said.

As for those who were hoping for the Prince estate to re-release the "Sign O' the Times" concert film, which has been out-of-print for a long time, Carter had no good news to offer, simply saying they are "looking at all options."

There are discussions, however, about creative projects based on Prince's industry-defining music, but Carter said they are not ready to talk about those right now.

The posthumous Prince album of unreleased songs has no specific release date yet.