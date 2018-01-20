Prince William Walks Out Into The Public With Newly Shaved Head

REUTERS/Chris Jelf Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that Prince William recently shocked the people and fans around him as he stepped out sporting a new haircut. Further reports reveal that he might have gotten the hairdo to stop his wife, Kate Middleton, and brother Prince Harry from making fun of his increasingly thinning hair.

According to reports, the haircut was debuted this week when Prince William attended an event in support of the Step Into Health program, which seeks to employ veteran in the NHS. The Duke of Cambridge gave quite a surprise as he was very clearly sporting a mostly shaved head. Considering how his hair has been thinning in the past few years, it apparently became the topic of jokes from Middleton and Prince Harry. For example, farmer Lyn Crejan revealed how Middleton would poke fun at his head during a shearing demonstration.

"The Prince was interested in the alpaca and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head," Crejan told reporters, as reported by Vanity Fair. "She said, 'You need it more than me,' and pointed to his head and he laughed."

There was also a time last year when Prince William joked with a hairstylist about he could not offer her much business as there was not much to cut. Prince Harry would also make joking comments during public events, one of the most notable being in the 2011 wedding toast for Prince William and his wife Middleton. Prince William has done well to ride with the jokes so far but his new haircut got fans looking at him from a new perspective. The royal has yet to release any comment on the matter. However, despite the slim chance that he will ever comment on it, fans are hoping for a statement sooner rather than later.