Prince's Collaborator Sells Rights to One of Their Tracks

REUTERS/Olivia Harris U.S. musician Prince performs for the first time in Britain since 2007 at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011.

One of the previous collaborators of deceased music icon Prince recently put up his credit to one of their earlier songs on eBay, which is now up for grabs to the public. The item was posted last weekend.

According to reports, Chris Moon, one of Prince's earliest collaborators from the deceased artist's high school years, put up the song titled "Soft and Wet" up on eBay for auction for a whopping price of US$490,000. Essentially, Moon is selling his own rights to the song, which he co-wrote with Prince for the 1979 debut single.

The reason why this is so expensive is because Moon marketed the song to potential buyers as something they can take credit for. Moon captioned the item advertisement as "Co-own a Prince song with Prince!" This means that the buyer will partly own the rights and credits to the song, for a hefty price. Fortunately, Moon offers "free shipping" for the song.

Some reporters contacted Moon on Monday, who confirmed that he is indeed trying to make the sale, and even recognized the absurd nature of the product. No one in history has ever been offered rights to an artist's songs after they have passed.

During Prince's earlier years, Moon allegedly helped him grow and develop as a musician — showing him the ropes on how to survive in the music industry, as well as how to produce and record his own music.

The occurrence may be unsurprising for those who are aware of the rampant sales and auctions being made of the worldly possessions of Prince from his Paisley Park residence. Some of Prince's items that have previously been auctioned are some of his personally owned and used guitars, some lyrics that Prince penned on paper himself, as well as some of his iconic outfits.

Prince, whose full name is Prince Rogers Nelson, passed away on April 21, 2016, after accidentally overdosing on a substance called fentanyl.