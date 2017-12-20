Princess Charlotte Attends First School in January; All About Willcocks Nursery

Princess Charlotte, the 2-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will finally attend school for the first time. Her parents enrolled her at the Willcocks Nursery in London, where she'll be a full-time student come January, as Kensington Palace announced.

REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward Princess Charlotte will formally become a student beginning January at the Willcocks Nursery in London.

The school is located within the Holy Trinity church in Kensington, which is a short drive from the princess' home. Built in the 1960s, Willcocks Nursery is known for its traditional curriculum.

The students learn prayers and church hymns alongside standard pre-school activities like painting and arts, music, dance, story time, poetry and literacy. Classes usually last for three hours a day, with one teacher handling eight students at most at a time.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks nursery school for Princess Charlotte," a school spokesperson said. "We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."

Ofsted rated Willcocks, which has an all-female staff, as an outstanding and exceptional British school. Diana Willcocks founded the institution and Lavinia Taylor is the current headteacher. Fees at Willcocks run close to $4073 or £3,050 per term.

Palace insiders revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton chose the nursery because the school's staff impressed the royals. They believe it is the ideal place for Princess Charlotte to take her first formal steps to learning.

Last January, big brother Prince George also attended his first school in Norfolk. He went to a Montessori institution near their former home in Anmer Hall.

In September, Prince George attended prep school at the Thomas's Battersea when the Cambridge family moved to London. Royal watchers believe Princess Charlotte will follow her brother in the same school in the coming fall.

Meanwhile, the palace officially released a new family photo featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children for Christmas. The family is expecting the arrival of their third baby in April.