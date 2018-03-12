Princess Eugenie Makes Instagram Debut

Reuters/Peter Nicholls Princess Eugenie of York has joined Instagram, just in time for International Women's Day.

Princess Eugenie of York has joined Instagram, making her the first member of the royal family to have a personal Instagram account.

The Duke of York official Twitter account posted on March 8, "Princess Eugenie has joined Instagram! See her first post #IWD2018." The account also linked the Instagram page of Princess Eugenie.

The princess debuted her Instagram page with a clip of her speech from WE Da. In the short video, Princess Eugenie thanked her sister, Princess Beatrice, for helping her battle scoliosis with strength and courage. Princess Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 years old.

"I can think of no better day than today, International Women's Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost," the princess captioned the clip.

WE Day is a children's charity foundation founded in 1995 by Craig Kielburg. This year's WE Day was held on March 7 at London's SSE Arena.

The 27-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York currently has three photos in her account. The latest photo the royal posted is of her mother holding her and her sister as babies. The princess greeted everyone a happy mother's day through the caption. Her second photo is of her and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank. The two are set to be married this autumn.

The princess has more than 17,700 followers on her page to date.

Royals do not usually own personal Instagram pages. In fact, once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement went public, the former actress deleted all her personal social media accounts.

Official Palace accounts keep the people up to date with the activities of the Royals. According to Harpers Bazaar, Markle and Prince Harry are represented by the Kensington Palace accounts, while Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are represented by Clarence House accounts.