'Prison Architect' News: First Trailer for 'Escape Mode' DLC Unveiled

(Photo: Facebook/Prison-Architect-Introversion) Promotional image for the private prison construction and management simulation video game "Prison Architect."

"Prison Architect" is getting a new downloadable content (DLC).

New details about the upcoming "Escape Mode" DLC have been revealed, according to reports. The new mode will be available on consoles as a paid expansion. As the name suggests, players will control a prisoner with the goal of escaping. The prison may be built by either the player himself or someone else.

A new trailer for the "Escape Mode" shows a character counting the days he has spent behind bars. "All I want to do is escape," says the character. The DLC will be available in the summer of 2018. Other content will also be included in the expansion, though details about this are still unclear.

Gamingbolt points out that the decision to launch "Escape Mode" as a paid DLC for consoles may seem unfair for gamers since it's available for free on PC. Co-developer Double Eleven has stated, however, that they are "reworking that gameplay and additional new features specifically for our console players."

It remains to be seen what specific changes will be made, but it's likely that the mode will be much more expansive than we've seen it on PC when it releases next year.

It's worth noting that the "Escape Mode" already exists in the game's PC version. Launched in 2015, the said mode does the same thing and allows players to take on the role of a prisoner who must escape.

The prison management video game's last DLC was released in June. Titled "Psych Ward," the expansion allowed players to have control over brand-new content such as insane prisoners, room types and staff. It had a price tag of $3.99.

Developed and published by Introversion Software, "Prison Architect" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.