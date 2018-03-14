'Prison Break' Season 6 Might See Alexander Mahone's Return

Facebook/PrisonBreak Promo image for 'Prison Break'

Fans of "Prison Break" might see William Fichtner's return in season 6. Earlier this week, the show's creator hinted at his character's return in the series when a fan asked about the chances of Alexander Mahone appearing in the season 6 premiere.

After years of hiatus, "Prison Break" made a comeback on TV last year, showing Michael Scofield's (Wentworth Miller) resurrection following his apparent death in the 2009 TV movie "The Final Break." Although fans were happy to see original stars like Robert Knepper and Amaury Nolasco in the revival series, some were not happy about the creator of the show leaving out Fichtner's Alexander Mahone. That time, series creator Paul Scheuring said it did not make sense bringing everyone back, including Fichtner's character.

Now, it looks like Scheuring is making a U-turn. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to announce that he had already finished writing the season 6 premiere. One fan responded to his tweet, saying, "Ok but Mahone? Any chances?" Scheuring then wrote, "Somewhere between 50-150 percent chance."

While Scheuring's tweet did not directly confirm Fichtner's return to the series, the fact that he did not say "zero chance" upright might have meant something. The last time fans saw Fichtner in "Prison Break," he joined Scofield and Burrows on the wrong side of the law. There are speculations that as the series returns for its sixth season, Mahone's story will coincide with the series' return to America after being set in Yemen in season 5.

"Prison Break" stars Miller as the intelligent Michael Scofield, who sought to break his brother out of Death Row. The level of success of the first season of the show came as a surprise for Fox, so the series went on for three more seasons before it went off air for eight long years. The revival series, "Prison Break" season 5, garnered mixed reactions from fans but was good enough to renew the series for another season.