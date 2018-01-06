'Prison Break' Season 6 News: Fox Boss Reveals 'New Iteration' in Early Development

Facebook/PrisonBreak Promotional image for 'Prison Break'

"Prison Break" fans are in for a treat, as it has been announced that the show will be returning for a sixth season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour recently that more "Prison Break" content is in the works. However, he did say that the upcoming season would be different.

"We are developing a new iteration of 'Prison Break.' It's very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it," Thorn said.

He did not clarify what that would mean for the story and the show's stars, though Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman did go on to reveal to the publication that some original characters will stay for this new iteration. Newman also cautioned that it is still too early in the development process to announce anything concrete.

"No, it would not be an entirely new cast. It's very early at this stage," he said. "Paul Scheuring had an idea for another season, and he came and pitched it to Michael and the team. They were excited about it, but it's super early. We haven't seen any written materials at all."

The fifth season of "Prison Break," which was itself a revival, concluded last year. In May 2017, creator Paul Scheuring revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that there is a "zero percent chance" for a sixth season if the story is not right. Scheuring explained that only a high-quality storyline will convince him to bring the show back for another season.

"If we can't get something that doesn't in some way feel new and different, then we're not doing it," he said.

The big season 6 announcement does not come as much of a surprise, though, since fans were already tipped off by star Dominic Purcell himself that more "Prison Break" is in the cards. In December 2017, Purcell, who plays Lincoln Burrows, took to Instagram to reveal that season 6 is "in the works."

A premiere date has yet to be announced.