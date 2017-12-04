'Prison Break' Season 6 News: Will FOX Buy Wentworth Miller's Crazy Idea?

Will there be a sixth season of "Prison Break" on FOX? Star Wentworth Miller can't say for sure but he's already pitching a crazy idea for what might possibly go down if a new season gets a green light.

Facebook/PrisonBreak Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller star in "Prison Break" on FOX.

Miller shared a detailed pitch for "Prison Break" season 6 on his Instagram. The actor basically suggested that his character, Michael, and his TV brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), need to relive their previous breakouts as part of a torture.

In the actor's pitch, a billionaire (Tag) kidnaps Michael and Lincoln and forces them to replicate every noteworthy breakout from Fox River in season 1, Sona in season 3 and Ogygia in season 5. Since they have to recreate these crucial moments, then previously dead characters will appear in "Prison Break" season 6 as actors that Tag hires for his entertainment and pleasure.

FOX hasn't said anything about Miller's pitch but the network's entertainment head David Madden said in August that there are no plans to do another season of "Prison Break." Madden, however, hasn't shut the door as the network remains open if show creator Paul Scheuring and the producers have new ideas.

Scheuring, however, told The Hollywood Reporter that he's creatively at a deadlock. For "Prison Break" season 6 to work, there has to be a new but high-quality story. He's not confident about the show coming back anymore even as the stars are still eager to return.

The showrunner admitted that part of the problem in the original run of "Prison Break" had to do with the show expanding its stories. As a result, plot development became more about serving the episode counts while foregoing the narrative properly. He has not commented about Miller's ideas.

"Prison Break" season 5 received a revival order from FOX in January 2016 after its cancellation in 2009. The revival season had nine episodes and ran on April 2017.