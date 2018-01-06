'Prison Break' Season 6 Renewal: 'New Iteration' In The Works

Facebook/PrisonBreak Promo photo for Fox's 'Prison Break'

Fox is planning to come up with a "new iteration" of "Prison Break," the network president stated.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday, Fox's president of entertainment Michael Thorn revealed that a different version of the serial crime drama is in the works. "It's in very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it," the network executive said according to Variety.

Thorn revealed they just heard the pitch several weeks ago, taking the story to its next chapter. However, he admitted that they still have no outline for the planned pilot at the moment.

"I fully expect both brothers will be involved in the series, assuming that they're all available. There's a lot to figure out when you're bringing back the cast of a show where they all have busy careers," the network president also said.

There is no confirmation yet if the show's lead stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, and Sarah Wayne Callies will reprise their roles in the upcoming iteration of the series. All three returned for the show's season 5 that premiered in May 2017. They were also joined by some of the series' original cast, including Amaury Nolasco, Paul Adelstein, Robert Knepper, and Rockmond Dunbar. It can also be assumed that the new iteration of the series could introduced a completely revamped cast.

Yet in the next panel, Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman told Entertainment Weekly that the sixth season of "Prison Break" will not have an entirely new line-up of cast members. "It's very early at this stage. Paul Scheuring had an idea for another season, and he came and pitched it to Michael and the team. They were excited about it, but it's super early. We haven't seen any written materials at all," he also said.

Fox has yet to announce the release date of the planned "Prison Break" season 6.