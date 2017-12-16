'Prison Break' Season 6 Renewal Update: Dominic Purcell Says New Season Already 'in the Works'

(Phto: FOX) Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller in "Prison Break."

It looks like fans will see more of Michael (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) in what appears to be a brand-new season of "Prison Break."

Purcell teased on Instagram that season 6 of the hit series is already "in the works." He did not provide more information about it, but fans are definitely excited about the prospect.

This is not the first time Purcell teased the possibility of "Prison Break" season 6 happening. He has constantly expressed interest in social media to return as Lincoln once more, posting photos from the series with Miller.

In one of his past posts, he said that there is still "unfinished business" that Michael and Lincoln need to attend to, which a new season could explore.

Purcell also seems to want to work with his "brother" Miller on the show again even after just reuniting for the Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Earth-X."

Fans have been clamoring for updates about "Prison Break" season 6. Show creator himself Paul Scheuring, who was asked on Twitter about the status of the renewal, requested fans to be patient.

This is especially because FOX was recently bought by Disney and he said that "biz deals shaking things up," which suggested that it might take a while for a renewal to be set in stone.

The deal just pushed through, with Disney now the official new home of FOX. While this change inevitably requires major adjustments, Purcell's post, which comes shortly before the announcement of the purchase was made, suggests that the kinks involving the "Prison Break" season 6 renewal have been ironed out already.

So far, however, only the actor has teased a new season of the series. His co-stars and the crew have yet to make the announcement. However, it looks like it might not be long before "Prison Break" season 6 is made official.