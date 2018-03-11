'Prison Break' Season 6 Rumors: Show to Be Put on Hold Due to Lawsuit Involving Robert Knepper?

Facebook/PrisonBreak Robert Knepper has been served a lawsuit for defamation.

The creation of a sixth season of "Prison Break" might be put on hold due to a lawsuit involving Robert Knepper.

Knepper, who plays Theodore — also known as T-Bag — in the "Prison Break" franchise, has been served a lawsuit for defamation by costume designer Susan Bertram, Deadline recently confirmed.

The lawsuit is rooted to when Bertram accused Knepper of alleged sexual misconduct. She said that the "Prison Break" star pinned her to the wall and aggressively touched her when they worked together for the film, "Gas Good Lodging" back in the 90s.

Knepper denied Bertram's claims. He shared a post on his Instagram last November where he addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

"I am shocked and devastated to be falsely accused of violence against a woman. That's just not who I am," Knepper's post read. Aside from that, he also praised the women who have come forward with their experiences of sexual harassment.

Soon after Knepper released his statement, Bertram and her legal counsel filed a lawsuit against the actor for defamation.

According to the lawsuit, Bertram claimed that Knepper's statement was "false and slanderous." Also, she argued that Knepper's words have triggered people to see her as "untrustworthy, deranged," and "unqualified to work."

Knepper has yet to give an official statement regarding the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, this might be a reason to put a new installment of "Prison Break" on hold, even though Fox Entertainment already confirmed that they are working on "a new iteration" for the series in the 20018 Television Critics Association press tour.

"It's very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fox chairman and chief executive officer Gary Newman also confirmed then that the new installment will feature the old cast, which includes Knepper. The actor is such a pivotal character on the show that they would have to consider how his ability to appear in the franchise will be affected by the lawsuit made against him.

Details of "Prison Break" season 6 are yet to be confirmed.