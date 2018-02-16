Prisoners of Conscience in the Shadow of the Olympics

Christian pastors David Platt and Kevin DeYoung have joined others in sharing a video where the son of an American prisoner being held in North Korea pleads for help from the public.

"Just miles from where the Olympics are being held, this son's dad is detained in #NorthKorea. Please listen to this video, pray, spread the word, and contact Congress regarding his release," Platt, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's International Mission Board, wrote in a tweet last week.

The video features Sol Kim, the son of American prisoner Kim SangDuck, otherwise known as Tony Kim, who was arrested by North Korean officials in Pyongyang in April 2017.

