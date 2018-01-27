Pro-Life? Good Luck Getting Media Coverage!

If ever we needed a reminder of the media's extreme pro-abortion bias, we received it with their coverage of last week's two marches, the March for Life on Friday and the Women's March on Saturday. The first event was all but ignored, aside from President Trump's historic address to the march; the second event was celebrated and glorified and magnified.

The differences in coverage were so glaring as to be embarrassing. But within the echo chamber of leftist media, the bias is so ingrained that it is not even noticed. And it is hardly anything new.

