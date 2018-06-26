4 Pro-Life Leaders React to Supreme Court Striking Down California's Abortion Promotion Law

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Thayer) People attend the March for Life rally in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018. Pro-lifers are celebrating a ruling by the United States Supreme Court which held that a California law that forced crisis pregnancy centers to promote abortion was unconstitutional. In a 5-4 decision released Tuesday, the highest court in the land decided that California's Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency (FACT) Act "unduly burdens protected speech." "The unlicensed notice imposes a government-scripted, speaker-based disclosure requirement that is wholly disconnected from California's informational interest," read the majority opinion. "California has offered no justification that the notice plausibly furthers. It targets speakers, not speech, and imposes an unduly burdensome disclosure requirement that will chill their protected speech." The decision received much praise from several pro-life groups and activists, as well as the Attorney General of the United States. Here are 4 of these reactions.

Jeff Sessions Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 5, 2017. United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions commended the Supreme Court for its ruling in the case, known as National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra. In a statement available on the Department of Justice's website, Sessions explained that he was "pleased that today's decision protects Americans' freedom of speech." "Speakers should not be forced by their government to promote a message with which they disagree, and pro-life pregnancy centers in California should not be forced to advertise abortion and undermine the very reason they exist," stated Sessions. "This Department will continue to vigorously defend the freedom of all Americans to speak peacefully in accord with their deeply held beliefs and conscience." Jeffrey B. Wall, deputy solicitor general with the Department of Justice, helped argue the NIFLA case before the high court, alongside the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Michael Farris Expand | Collapse (Photo: YouTube / Citizens for Self-Governance: Convention of States Project) Michael Farris, who heads the Home School Legal Defense Association, speaks at the American Legislative Exchange Council in 2013. Alliance Defending Freedom CEO Michael Farris, who helped argue the case before the Supreme Court, stated that the decision was a victory for a society that has diverse opinions on issues like abortion. "In this case, the government used its power to force pro-life pregnancy centers to provide free advertising for abortion. The Supreme Court said that the government can't do that, and that it must respect pro-life beliefs," stated Farris. "Tolerance and respect for good-faith differences of opinion are essential in a diverse society like ours ... They enable us to coexist peacefully with one another. If we want to have freedom for ourselves, we have to extend it to others." The NIFLA case represents the latest Supreme Court victory for the ADF, who earlier this month got a 7-2 victory for their client Jack Phillips in the high court case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

Lila Rose Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of LiveAction.org) Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, a pro-life nonprofit organization based in Arlington, Va. The pro-life advocacy group Live Action applauded the Supreme Court's decision, with organization president Lila Rose stating that she believed the FACT Act was "one of the worst offenses against First Amendment rights we've seen." Rose also highlighted the value of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, saying that they are "doing some of the most important work in our communities today." "They are providing advocacy, education, baby supplies, parenting classes, and maternity care to women in need. In addition to helping women during pregnancy, they often provide support long after the baby is born," stated Rose. "Abortion facilities like Planned Parenthood already use millions of dollars from taxpayers to promote their abortion business. No one should be forced to provide free advertising for the abortion industry – least of all pro-life pregnancy centers who are working to promote life, not destroy it."

Timothy Dolan Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar) New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, delivers the closing benediction during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Pro-Life Committee Chairman Cardinal Timothy Dolan released a statement praising the decision. Cardinal Dolan described the NIFLA ruling as "an important victory" for First Amendment rights for pro-life organizations. "This includes allowing pro-life pregnancy care centers to continue providing life-affirming support to both mother and child without being forced by governments to provide free advertising for the violent act of abortion in direct violation of the center's pro-life convictions," stated Dolan. "The decision is an important development in protecting pro-life pregnancy centers from future efforts to compel speech in violation of their deeply held beliefs."