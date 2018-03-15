Producer Thinks White Directors Shouldn't Direct 'Black Panther'

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

A renowned film producer thinks a white director should not helm any of the upcoming "Black Panther" sequels. "Black Panther" is one of Marvel's most successful films to date and has a predominantly black cast. In a recent interview, producer William Packer opened up about the possibility of having a white director to direct the next "Black Panther" films and explained why he is against it.

Before "Black Panther" opened in theaters last month, nobody had thought it would be such a phenomenal hit. Directed by black director Ryan Coogler, the film is also led by a black cast, which is what makes it special, since that rarely happens in an MCU film. In fact, "Black Panther" is the first MCU film to highlight a black superhero and a predominantly black cast.

Talking about the future installments in the franchise in a recent interview, Packer was asked if a white director like "Star Wars'" J.J. Abrams could step into Coogler's shoes to direct any of the future "Black Panther" films, and he was quick to say no.

"Nah. You gotta keep it with Coogler. Only way you switch it up with Coogler is if he doesn't want to do it. That's the only way. If he doesn't want to do it, you gotta get another melanin-infused brother, let me tell you that right now," said "Girls Trip" and "Straight Outta Compton" producer Packer. He added, "This is the one time where it hurts you to be a white director in Hollywood."

Previous MCU hits, including the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," are helmed by white directors. Since Coogler's work on "Black Panther" turned out so well, and since the subject of diversity in Hollywood is a popular one nowadays, Packer thinks there's no harm in keeping Coogler at the helm of future "Black Panther" films.

Recently, Marvel confirmed that Coogler will be back for the second installment of "Black Panther" but it remains to be seen if the studio will still hire him to direct the future installments. The film is still currently showing in China.