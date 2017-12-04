Production for Queen's Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Temporarily Halted

Wikimedia Commons/Carl Lender Queen biopic in the works starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

20th Century Fox had to temporarily stop the production of Queen's biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" due to director-producer Bryan Singer's current health situation. While the studio did not elaborate on the issue, Fox announced in a statement on Friday that the halt was only temporary.

"Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on "Bohemian Rhapsody' due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer," said the studio in a statement. News about Singer being the reason behind this halt came from one of his representatives, who revealed that the break in production was due to "a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family." He also said that Singer would love to return to work soon after the holidays.

According to report, filming for the biopic has been taking place in the U.K. for weeks, but its director has been off the set for more than a week already, prompting Fox to halt the production. A source from the production has revealed that Singer has never returned to the set since Thanksgiving Day.

Previously, Singer was also reported to have unexplained absences during the productions of "Superman Returns" and "X-Men: Apocalypse." Rumor has it that his recent absences and tardiness in the production of "Bohemian Rhapsody" have left the other producers worried about the future of the project to the point of considering replacing him. There was reportedly another incident wherein the cinematographer had to direct a shoot after Singer didn't show up without a word.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" stars "Mr. Robot" actor Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman who wrote several hits for the band, including "Killer Queen" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Other members of the cast are Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May, and Joe Mazzello as bass guitarist John Deacon.

The biopic is produced by Graham King, Singer, and Jim Beach and executive produced by Denis O'Sullivan, Amon Milchan, and Jane Rosenthal. It is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.