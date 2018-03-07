Production for 'Terminator 6' Pushed Back to Summer

Facebook/TheTerminatorMovie "Terminator 6" will premiere in 2019.

It seems the production for "Terminator 6" will begin a bit later than expected. Back in October, it was reported that the film would start shooting in spring this year, but Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed earlier this week that filming would begin in summer instead.

Schwarzenegger shared the update last weekend, while he was attending the 30th-anniversary celebration of The Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. "We are starting to shoot 'Terminator 6' in June to the middle of October, so I am in that. I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It's gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing," he said. The actor's update regarding the film's new production schedule has confirmed previous rumors claiming that production on the film might be pushed back to May or June this year.

Although Paramount has yet to issue a statement on the film's new production schedule, there are speculations that the studio will soon announce the new release date of "Terminator 6." Speculations are rife that the new production start could cause Paramount to push back the film's release to late 2019 from its original release date of July 26, 2019.

Paramount announced in September that the sixth installment in the popular film franchise would arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019. That time, it was the only film set for release on that date. However, Universal Pictures announced a few weeks later that the highly-anticipated "Fast & Furious" spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham would also open in theaters on July 26, 2019, pitting it directly against "Terminator 6" at the box office.

Filming for "Terminator 6" will reportedly take place in Mexico, Budapest, Spain and the U.K. The film will see the reunion of Schwarzenegger with original star Linda Hamilton, who will reprise her role as Sarah Connor.