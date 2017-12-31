'Professor Layton' Anime Spinoff Centered on Katrielle Layton Set for Spring 2018

(Photo: LEVEL-5) Katrielle in "Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires' Conspiracy."

Fans have watched Professor Layton showcase his impressive detecting skills, which, it turns out, he passed on to his beloved daughter. Now, followers of the series will get to watch a new generation of Layton in action with an anime spinoff titled "Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files."

The new series will follow the adventures of Katrielle Layton, who, like her father (the central character in the "Professor Layton" franchise), is highly skilled in the art of detection. She will have a furry companion with her as she helps London to find answers to some of its biggest mysteries.

The official summary for "Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files" reads:

Any mystery solved, that is the motto of the Layton Detective Agency." Professor Layton's daughter, Katrielle Layton, runs the Layton Detective Agency together with the talking dog Sherl and her assistant Ernest Greeves, and solves the mysterious cases that occur each day in London. Originally, Katrielle started this work with the goal of finding her father, Hershel Layton, who suddenly disappeared, but her mystery-solving gradually became a hot topic due to its unexpected concept, leading various requests to come flying in.

"Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files" will be the first TV anime based on the "Professor Layton" series, which began as a popular puzzle adventure game for the Nintendo DS and 3DS by Level-5.

Set to premiere in spring next year, the anime spinoff will have 50 episodes that run for 30 minutes each, at least according to BomanBridge.tv.

While this will be the first time the young Layton hits the small screen, gamers can already see her do what she does best in the most recent entry in the franchise, "Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires' Conspiracy" released on the 3DS, iOS, and Android.

In that game, Katrielle was voiced by Kasumi Arimura, but in "Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files," she will he played by Kana Hanazawa.