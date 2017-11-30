'Project CARS 2' DLC Release Date: 'The Fun Pack' Revealed; Demo Released in Europe, Boasts Xbox One X & PS4 Pro Improvements

(Photo: Slightly Mad Studios) A promotional image for "Project CARS 2."

The first expansion for "Project CARS 2" is called "The Fun Pack," and the downloadable content (DLC) could not be more aptly named.

The initial post-launch offering for the racing game will come with two brand-new tracks — the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross, and Brands Hatch Rallycross Historic.

"Project CARS 2" players can cruise through it all in eight new vehicles being added as part of the DLC that include Group B icons and WRX runners.

The DLC includes Matthias Ekstrom's Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro and Petter Solberg's Citroën DS3 RX Supercar as well as the Ford RS200 Evolution, Renault R5 Maxi Turbo, and Audi Sport quattro S1.

It can't get any more fun than drifting world champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s very own Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang RTR Spec – 5D and the Mustang '66 RTR.

"Project CARS 2: The Fun Pack" will be released sometime this winter. No details on the pricing for the DLC have been announced by Slightly Mad Studios.

While waiting for information, gamers in Europe can pass the time by testing a free demo of the racing game for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, which made available in North America last week (for the consoles at least).

Players can explore the game behind the wheels of the Ferrari 488 GT3, Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4, and the Formula Renault 3.5. There will be two tracks available, both integrated with various weather environments for players to get a good grasp of the challenges and overall experience they will get in "Project CARS 2."

The demo can also run on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro and Wccftech believes that it already looks better than the actual game.

The versions for the powerful consoles come with three presentation modes — one is all about the highest possible pixel count, the second one is for enhanced visuals mode and the last mode promises to show the demo in all its 60 frames per second (fps) glory.

These improvements will be released as patches in "Project CARS 2" soon.