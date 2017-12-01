'Project CARS 2' News: Everything To Know About 'The Fun Pack' DLC

Facebook/projectcarsgame Promotional picture for "Project CARS 2."

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios, "Project CARS 2" has recently received new information on an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) pack. Dubbed as "The Fun Pack," the DLC for "Project CARS 2" is expected to have new features, such as automotives, tracks, and upgrades to make the game title more immersive and enjoyable.

According to reports, the new DLC for "Project CARS 2" is expected to add eight new cars to the playable roster. Although Slightly Mad Studios have yet to confirm any specific brands, they have said that the roster is about to expand with some of the most brutal and dangerous cars in motorsport history. Aside from the mysterious additions, players can expect several models to be added to the roster: Audi Sport Quattro S1, the Ford RS 200 Evolution, the 1969 Ford Bronco, Mustang RTR Spec - 5D, and the Mustang '66 RTR.

Aside from the mentioned models, it has also been revealed that "The Fun Pack" DLC for "Project CARS 2" is going to add two new tracks in the form of the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross and Brands Hatch Rallycross Historic. Unfortunately, no pricing information for the DLC has been announced as of yet, but fans are expecting Slightly Mad Studios to release updates in the coming weeks leading up to the holidays.

While making sure that the fans are hyped up for the highly anticipated DLC, the developers of "Project CARS 2" have also announced that the official demo for the game title is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is meant to give players a taste of what it is like to navigate the track of "Project CARS 2," as well as the handling experience that they offer through several cars, including the Ferrari 488 GT3, Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4, and the Formula Renault 3.5.

"Project CARS 2" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.