'Project Octopath Traveler' News: Devs Detail the Improvements Made Based on Fan Feedback

Changes to combat and exploration among those made

Nintendo 'Project Octopath Traveler' is expected to be released for the Nintendo Switch this year

"Project Octopath Traveler" is a new role-playing game due out for the Nintendo Switch, though some fans have already been able to check it out, thanks to a previously released demo.

The developers themselves have also made good use of that demo, as they are applying improvements to the game based upon the comments provided by the players.

Developers recently talked about the improvements they are implementing in a new video.

First off, fans can expect that significant changes will be made to the game's combat system.

According to lead game designer Kota Oosaki, the core concept of the combat system itself has been retained but they are still refining game balance to give players better experiences.

Oosaki also urged fans to stay tuned as they have yet to reveal some "important elements" of the combat system.

Exploration is also going to work a little differently inside "Project Octopath Traveler."

Lead programmer Satoshi Hasegawa noted that some players were not completely satisfied with how exploration worked inside the game, and so some significant changes have been applied.

Because of those comments, developers have decided to make running easier, and there is even a new feature that should allow players to get around the map faster. Notably, the encounter rate also spikes when players are moving at max speed, so they will have to decide when it is best to use that option.

A fast travel option is also going to be included in the game.

Lead artist Mika Iizuka also mentioned that some floor and wall colors inside dungeons have been altered to make exploring easier. A radar feature is being added as well, and it will help players determine where they need to go.

Improvements to the user interface are also coming to the game, according to lead programmer Yutaka Watanabe.

In the game, players will be able to choose from one of eight characters and then lead this individual down a specific path. Paths vary greatly from one character to the next, so players should be able to obtain significantly different experiences.

An exact release date for "Project Octopath Traveler" has not been announced just yet, though Switch owners can expect to see it in stores this year.