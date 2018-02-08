'Project Octopath Traveler' News: Devs Detail Two of the Sizable Regions To Be Featured in the Game

Nintendo 'Project Octopath Traveler' is expected to be fully released for the Nintendo Switch later this year

As its name implies, journeying is an important part of the experience of playing "Project Octopath Traveler."

Developers have yet to fully flesh out the world contained within the game, but they have recently revealed more about its Highland and Sunland regions.

A new report from NintendoEverything contains the relevant details about the aforementioned locales.

Beginning with the Highland region, travelers who want to make their way here will have to navigate the mountainous terrain. That is not all they need to worry about, however, as there are warlords who have occupied this region who have been fighting with one another constantly.

If players were somehow able to handle all of those obstacles, they will have access to a region that is known for producing bounties of fruits and vegetables. There is also a town located in this region, Stonegard, that features book factories.

Whereas, the Highland region is known for its mountainous locale, the Sunland region is blanketed by sand. Also in stark contrast to the Highland region, the people who live in Sunland participate in a kind of hybrid democracy/monarchy form of government since they elect a new king once every four years.

The Highland and Sunland regions are just two of the sprawling locations expected to be included in "Project Octopath Traveler," and players may reach these places at different times depending on which character's path they choose to follow.

There are eight characters featured in the game, and each one will go down a different path. Stories also vary from one character to the next.

Players can also execute something known as a Path Action, and again, this differs depending on the character chosen. While following a certain character's path, players will be involved in a number of turn-based battles as well.

An exact release date for "Project Octopath Traveler" has not been announced just yet, though players can expect it to hit stores sometime this year.