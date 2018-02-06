'Project Octopath Traveler' News: Devs Offer Early Looks at New Features That Have Been Added

Nintendo A closer look at a battle taking place inside 'Project Octopath Traveler'

"Project Octopath Traveler" has the potential to be one of the more unique role-playing games released this year, and developers are adding new features designed to make it more appealing to players.

Late last month, developers talked about how they were changing the game based on the comments they received from players who had tried out the demo.

Now, fans can see what these changes look like in the game.

A recent report from DualShockers contains new screenshots that show off what the additional features will look like.

Some of these new features are ones designed to make the act of exploration easier. For instance, players can expect to see a fast travel option included in the game once it is released. Fast travel is a modern gaming feature that has been welcomed warmly for the most part by many gamers, and it figures to work well inside "Project Octopath Traveler" too.

Developers had previously acknowledged comments from fans who were calling for improved visibility to be featured in the game, and it seems that those requests have been heard.

Adjustments have been made to dungeon wall and floor colors, and the players themselves will be able to tinker with the brightness level of the game and set it to the point they are comfortable with.

When it comes to the battle system, the developers have yet to introduce some truly significant changes. They are also continuing to balance different elements to make combat satisfying but not frustrating.

Developers also teased that there were some battle system elements they have not shown off just yet, so fans can still look forward to seeing those.

Along with the player-friendly improvements, developers are also attempting to entice people to check out the game by offering a story progression system that varies depending on the character chosen.

More news about other improvements coming to "Project Octopath Traveler" should be made available in the near future.