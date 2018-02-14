'Project Octopath Traveler' News: More Details About the Protagonists, Progression Revealed

Nintendo Eight different protagonists are going to be featured inside 'Project Octopath Traveler'

Arguably the most unique feature of "Project Octopath Traveler" is that it will provide players with a unique experience depending upon which character they decide to start the game with.

Eight main characters are going to be featured, and they interact with the world around them in different ways.

Currently, only two of the eight protagonists have been detailed.

The first protagonist is Primrose, a character with the job title of dancer who can lure others to go with her, according to the listing for the game that can be seen on Nintendo.com.

Then there is Olberic, a warrior who prefers settling matters through duels.

The other six protagonists are going to be unique characters as well.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, the developers revealed that the other six main characters have their own distinct jobs and unique stories attached to them, NintendoEverything reported.

Aside from Primrose, there are three other female protagonists, while Olberic is also just one of four male main characters included in "Project Octopath Traveler."

Notably, just as Primrose and Olberic can execute specific Path Actions that can help those characters progress along their own narrative arcs, the other six main characters possess unique abilities too. These unique Path Actions are going to be based on the characters' jobs.

Another interesting revelation shared by the developers is that starting points will differ depending upon the character chosen. Obviously, this could lead to some issues related to character progression popping up, but the developers are working to make sure that progression happens at the same rate for everyone.

It was also revealed that Primrose and Olberic were chosen as the playable characters for the demo because their motives for going on their respective journeys were easy to understand. It is still unclear which motives will be driving the six other protagonists who will be included in the game.

An exact release date for "Project Octopath Traveler" remains unavailable at this time, but the developers are still working to get the game out within this year.