'Project Octopath Traveler' Rumors: Upcoming Game's Exact Release Date May Have Already Been Leaked

Currently, developers have only announced a 2018 launch for the game

Nintendo A closer look at a battle taking place inside 'Project Octopath Traveler'

2018 is the officially announced release year for the Nintendo Switch title currently known as "Project Octopath Traveler." Up to this point, however, developers have not offered a more specific date beyond that.

That may have just changed recently though, as something that was spotted online may now be pointing to exactly when this role-playing game will be made available to Switch owners.

Spotted by ResetEra member "Lelouch0612," a listing for the game on Amazon Germany's website contained a specific date for its arrival, with that being Aug. 17.

As the ResetEra member pointed out, Aug. 17 makes sense as a potential release date for the game since it falls on a Friday, and the folks over at Nintendo have made a habit out of releasing their own published titles on that particular day of the week.

Notable examples of Nintendo-published Switch games that were released on a Friday include "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" (Dec. 1) and "Super Mario Odyssey" (Oct. 27).

Again, developers have yet to provide any specific release date for "Project Octopath Traveler," but Switch owners excited to play it may want to at least mark Aug. 17 down on their calendars.

In the game, players will have to select one of eight characters. Each character will follow a very specific path, leading to the main narrative unfolding in different ways.

The main characters also have different Path Actions they can utilize as they go through their journeys.

Speaking previously to Famitsu, developers revealed that starting points will vary depending on the character chosen, NintendoEverything reported. These varied starting points are not expected to significantly impact progression, however, as developers are working to make sure that things are properly balanced regardless of which character is selected.

The game will also utilize a turn-based combat system that comes with some modern tweaks that should make it more appealing to players.

More news about "Project Octopath Traveler" should be made available in the near future.