'Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Linda Phan Set the Date of Their Italian Wedding

YouTube/The Scott Brothers Drew Scott and Linda Phan will be married in May of 2018.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan have a lot of things going on, which kept them from finalizing the day when they will finally tie the knot. That, however, has changed, as the two finally announced when they will walk down the aisle and exchange their vows.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the couple shared some valuable details regarding their Italian wedding plans. "We're looking at somewhere where we can chow down on pizza, pasta and gelato. Those are the requirements," said Phan of their wedding, which they finally set in May next year. Moreover, Scott's 31-year-old fiancée said that they are looking to hold the wedding in a historic location like a castle.

Scott, for his part, stressed that they are free to do and choose what they want when it comes to the elements of their wedding. "This is our big day—we can do whatever we want," said the 39-year-old co-star of "Property Brothers." "One of the things that I love about Linda is that she's with me in that sense. If I want to wear a gold leotard, I'll do it. We're not ones to have a basic white wedding," he added.

Meanwhile, the couple already laid the foundations of the gastronomical treats they will be serving their guests. The reception menu will be composed of Italian specialties. Moreover, there is also the wedding cake, which is multi-layered and multi-flavored.

To cap off the celebration, the two will also hold an all-night party, and serve burgers, fries, and Yorkshire pudding as midnight snacks, the report added.

Last week, Curbed Los Angeles reported that the soon-to-be-married couple purchased a house in Windsor Square in Los Angeles, California. The property, which was originally built in 1921, came with a $2.3 million price tag.

The house boasts a space of 3,500 square feet, complete with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and elegant interiors. It also comes with breakfast and dining rooms, a butler's pantry, a vintage Batchelder tile fireplace, and an additional 967 square feet of extra space on the third floor.