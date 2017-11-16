'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Reveals New Wedding Details

Facebook/PropertyBrothers "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Drew Scott has his plate full recently, with his stint in "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) and his HGTV show, "Property Brothers." Despite his hectic schedule, the TV show host and realtor found time to update his fans on what's the latest on another topic that is keeping him busy — his wedding preparations.

Speaking to Fox News, the 39-year-old realtor shared what he is going to sport on his wedding day. "I'm going to wear a kilt to my wedding," Scott said. "When you're Scottish, [that's] not unusual. A kilt is your tuxedo so she loves that and she's Chinese so for us, we're going to do a sort of fusion of her heritage and my heritage," he explained.

Scott gladly detailed his probable wedding getup after he was seen wearing a kilt on his Tango performance in DWTS last Monday. Moreover, he was also asked what he wears under a kilt, to which he teasingly replied, "I think you know the answer to that!"

Interestingly, Scott's dancing partner, Emma Slater, is finalizing the details of her wedding to fellow, dancer, Sasha Farber. What is more surprising, though, is that Slater has a fraternal twin named Kelly. Scott said that he and Slater have been joking about a double wedding.

"We talked about it. It's still in the works. What we might just do is let Linda and Emma go and plan half of it and Sasha and I will take it up, we'll claim the other half, and then we'll merge," joked Scott.

Scott and Slater learned last Monday that they will both advance to the finals of "DWTS." Their successful run to the final stage, however, did not come without falls and tumbles, literally. PEOPLE reported last month that the two tumbled on stage during their routine for the show's Halloween Night.

Luckily, the error did not seem to affect their scores that much, as some of the judges and the audience thought that it was all part of their number's choreography.