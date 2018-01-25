'Property Brothers' Talks Enlisting Chip and Joanna Gaines for Their HGTV Show

(Photo: HGTV/Fixer Upper) Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they're having baby number five.

Chip and Joanna Gaines may soon find themselves on HGTV again.

The famous couple has taken a step back from the limelight to focus on other projects, but it does not mean they are now forgotten. HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott recently spoke with Us Weekly and they talked about which reality show personality they want to enlist for their "Property Brothers" team.

"We thought about casting Chip [Gaines] as the brother from another mother," Jonathan joked, adding, "But ... with another baby on the way, uh."

When asked if they would consider leaving their program like Chip and Joanna, Drew said they have no plans to quit anytime soon. "We enjoy doing it, we don't see ourselves stepping back from helping families," he explained. "Like what we're doing with Habitat ... and [we] want to do more on the charitable side. Some of the different things."

Chip and Joanna shocked fans last year when they announced that they are exiting their show "Fixer Upper" after five seasons. The home-remodeling series was at its peak when the couple decided to leave, which led to many rumors surrounding their abrupt departure. Three months later, the famous duo confirmed that they are expecting their fifth child.

Aside from their other business ventures, the HGTV power couple are currently busy preparing for the opening of their new restaurant Magnolia Table. The Gaineses have been revealing more details about the soon-to-open establishment and its menu, making fans even more excited about the still-unknown opening date.

Earlier this month, Joanna took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and Chip leaving their handprints in the freshly-laid concrete just outside the restaurant. Ten days later, Joanna posted a new snap featuring the venue's warm interior and inviting ambience.