'Prophet of Doom' Convicted for Spraying Congregation Members With Insecticide

Reuters/Goran Tomasevic Members of an African congregation in the middle of praying during a Sunday mass back in 2015

A South African pastor was found guilty last week for spraying insecticide on the members of his congregation back in 2016. Lethebo Rabalago, referred to as "The Prophet of Doom" is facing assault charges by a Limpopo court.

The charges were brought against Rabalago after videos of him using the insecticide on people went viral onoine. Apparently, the pastor told his congregation that he is able to cure their sickness with the use of the substance meant to kill insects. In the videos, Rabalago was spraying the substance directly on people's faces and other parts of their bodies. The videos have already taken down and Rabalago has been convicted.

The self-styled pastor faced the Mookgophong Magistrates Court last Friday and was found guilty on five charges of assault and for contravening the Agricultural Stock Remedies Act after he made use of the domestic insecticide on people.

During the hearing, Magistrate Frans Mahodi slammed Rabalago for his actions that put the lives of many people in danger. "I do not have doubts that the nature of the weapon, being Doom put the offence on the category of being grievous. The fact that these people were sprayed on their faces with Doom makes this offence of its kind. There is no doubt that the action of the accused of spraying people with Doom injured victims seriously," Mahodi said as reported by SABC.

It was also mentioned during the hearing that "some of the victims had detrimental side effects, the illness, like coughing for more than 7 months."

Back in November 2016, Rabalago was the center of serious backlash from South Africans including the National Spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Rabalago is not the first South African pastor to face criminal charges for questionable religious methods. In 2014, Pastor Lesego Daniel fed members of his congregation grass and made them drink petrol. Last year, Penuel Mnguni known as the "Snake Pastor" made headlines for feeding his people snakes.