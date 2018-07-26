Prophet Tells Jim Bakker of Heavenly Vision Where God Elected Trump to 'Put Away Evil' in America

(Screenshot: YouTube/The Jim Bakker Show) Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj (R) speaking with televangelist Jim Bakker (C) on the "The Jim Bakker Show" in a clip uploaded on July 23, 2018.

A former Hindu prophet turned Christian revealed a vision he says he had of God in an appearance on "The Jim Bakker Show," where God told him he elected President Donald Trump in order for America to "put away evil" in the land.

Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj, who founded Jesus Ministries, which describes itself as a "prophetic-evangelistic work which fulfills a call of God," told televangelist Jim Bakker in a clip posted on YouTube on Monday that he received the vision during a prophetic conference in Gettysburg earlier in July.

"I saw the Lord as a gigantic figure standing on the east coast of the United States. He was so huge. A map of the U.S. looked like an ant before him. He had a shepherd's rod in his hand, and he stretched it over the nation," Selvaraj began.

He said that God told him that He will "judge the nation [for] political crimes."

God elaborated, Selvaraj claims, saying that the judgment will come "because of decisions that were taken in the secret in the past to pass laws of unrighteousness and sin the land. For example like laws of abortion, and the same-sex marriage law."

The former Hindu prophet says that God shared of "diabolical secret alliances and plans" that were made under the administration of former President Barack Obama, which would have continued if Democrat Hillary Clinton was elected as president.

Selvaraj added that he was invited to witness a "Heavenly Council" where such matters were discussed, and where it was revealed to him why Trump was chosen as the man to lead America in these times.

"Why Mr. Trump was elected president? Because God had heard the prayers of millions of Americans who had prayed for this nation over decades. He had heard their prayers and given them a chance, an opportunity, to put away evil and establish righteousness in the land," Selvaraj said.

"So Mr. Trump being voted to office for a period of four years is God's opportunity, He's giving them a chance, because the Christians have prayed, so that they can put away evil, put away unrighteousness, and establish righteousness in the land."

Bakker claimed in June on his show that God also spoke to him, and told him that Trump was chosen as a "respite" before the End Times.

The controversial televangelist, who in the 1970s lost his Praise the Lord Ministries and spent five years in prison for financial wrongdoing, said he heard God's words as he was reading Revelation 6 in the Bible.

Bakker said that the first horseman of the Apocalypse has been released upon the world, which he claims God told him is the "evil spirit of the Antichrist" that is "conquering the world."

He conveyed the exact words that he claims God told him:

"Now listen to me. Donald Trump is a respite in these troubled times, and I sent him in grace to give you time to prepare for what's coming on Earth."

Previously he also claimed that Trump is being targeted with assassination attempts.

The preacher insisted that "there are probably 100 hitmen hired to kill Trump, or more. I know this in the spirit. He is so hated that they want him dead."

In the Summer of 2011, Selvaraj claimed that the church would enter a "new era," "new season" and "new dispensation" on October 8, 2011, in which "signs and wonders" would increase, angels would become commonplace, more people will become Christians, and "the spiritual realm will become very, very visible" to all Christians.

